UFC 256 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

UFC 256 goes down tonight (Sat. December 12, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in a flyweight title bout.

Figueiredo was on a four-fight win streak entering this fight. He got a first-round submission win over Alex Perez at UFC 255, a KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island, another TKO win over Benavidez in February 2020, a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Moreno earned this title shot by winning three straight wins. He got two back-to-back decision wins over Kai Kara-France at UFC 245 and Jussier Formiga in March 2020 before knocking out Brandon Royval at UFC 255.

The co-headliner will see a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira. Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza, Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba, and Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 256 results below:

Quick UFC 256 Results

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Heavyweight bout: Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Preliminary Card (ESPN2 & ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)