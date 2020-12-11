UFC 256 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC 256 weigh-ins are now complete! Every fighter on the card successfully made weight, so we are all set for tomorrow night!

The main event will feature Deiveson Figueiredo defending his flyweight title for the second time against Brandon Moreno. In the co-main event, a major fan-favorite scrap is in store for us when Tony Ferguson faces off against Charles Oliveira. Also competing on the main card will be former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos facing Ciryl Gane, the rising Kevin Holland facing veteran Jacare Souza, and a fun lightweight battle between Renato Moicano and Rafael Fiziev.

The kick-off time for the pay per view is 10:00 PM ET, with the early prelims kicking off at 7:30 and the ESPN prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET. The UFC Apex will play host to this card.

You can view the full weigh-in results below!

MAIN CARD (ESPN+)

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (124.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (124.5) – for flyweight title

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (185.5)

Junior Dos Santos (246.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (8:00 PM, ESPN+, ESPN2)

Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Cub Swanson (145)

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (155)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)

Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (7:30 pm, ESPN+)

Peter Barrett (145.5) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

Keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow night for live updates and highlights on tomorrow’s UFC 256 pay-per-view!