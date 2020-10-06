UFC 256 Without Main Event After Usman/Burns Postponed

Monday, October 5, 2020

Without Main Event After Usman/Burns Postponed

By Clyde Aidoo
Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns (Photo: MMAFighting)

Gilbert Burns will reportedly have to wait a little bit longer to finally receive his crack at Kamaru Usman, as the welterweight title fight between the two originally targeted for December’s will be pushed back to early 2021.

According to an ESPN report, Kamaru Usman’s third title defense is now projected to take place in either January or February of 2021 when he competes against Gilbert Burns. Burns was originally scheduled to face Usman in July at UFC 251, but after contracting the coronavirus, Burns was replaced by Jorge Masvidal.

Usman went on to win a unanimous decision over Masvidal but came away from the bout with a 180-day medical suspension. It is unclear if the delay until early 2021 is linked to the suspension, as the only reasoning presented as of this writing is that Usman needs more time than a December booking. The timeline of the medical suspension and the January date would match, so that could be the delaying factor.

Following Kamaru Usman’s successful defense, Dana White left no doubt on who was next for Usman, with Gilbert Burns being assured the next title shot. The fight was rescheduled for UFC 256 on December 12, but with this latest hiccup, there is now no confirmed main event scheduled for the event. There is another title bout scheduled for the event, however, with Amanda Nunes defending her featherweight championship against Megan Anderson, so this could ultimately prove to be the new event headliner.

Gilbert Burns last competed in a dominant shutout decision victory over Tyron Woodley in May to earn his title shot. Burns was acting as a short-notice replacement for Leon Edwards who could not make the Las Vegas event due to travel complications.

What do you think will ultimately be the new UFC 256 main event?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Dana White Provides Big Update On McGregor/Poirier Fight

UFC President Dana White says we are 'three-quarters of the way' to finalizing a rematch between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and Dustin...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Gets Specific On How He’ll Defeat Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov has never been afraid to be specific about his game plan heading into a fight, and that has not changed...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Explains Refusal To Fight Khamzat Chimaev

#5-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson currently has no plans to agree to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Khamzat Chimaev is without...
Read more
UFC

Justin Gaethje Plans To Make Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Quit’ At UFC 254 To Win The Belt

Justin Gaethje wants to prove Khabib Nurmagomedov he is the superior athlete when they fight at UFC 254. In...
Read more
UFC

Holly Holm Discusses Next Opponent Following UFC on ESPN 16 Victory

Holly Holm is open to what, or whom, might be next for her following her main event victory over Irene Aldana, including...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC 256 Without Main Event After Usman/Burns Postponed

Gilbert Burns will reportedly have to wait a little bit longer to finally receive his crack at Kamaru Usman, as the welterweight...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Uninterested In Fighting Thompson Or Chimaev

Leon Edwards has joined Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the “uninterested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev” camp, and Edwards is not too keen on...
Read more
UFC

Derek Brunson Continues To Call Out Paulo Costa

Derek Brunson is continuing to call out Paulo Costa to fight him in December. Following Costa's second-round TKO loss...
Read more
UFC

Justin Gaethje Plans To Make Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Quit’ At UFC 254 To Win The Belt

Justin Gaethje wants to prove Khabib Nurmagomedov he is the superior athlete when they fight at UFC 254. In...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Offers Fans The Chance To Be In His Corner Against Robbie Lawler

Mike Perry won his last fight with just his girlfriend in his corner but he is now looking to add another person....
Read more
UFC

Darren Till Vows He Will Beat Israel Adesanya ‘When The Time Comes’

Darren Till remains confident he will be the one to beat Israel Adesanya. Adesanya is coming off a spectacular...
Read more
UFC

Germaine De Randamie Releases Statement Following Victory Over Julianna Pena

Germaine de Randamie submitted Julianna Pena in the 2nd round of their fight at UFC Fight Island 4. It was her first...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Could Face Tony Ferguson After Justin Gaethje

MMA fans have wanted to see a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for years now. Numerous times the fight has...
Read more
UFC

Holly Holm Discusses Next Opponent Following UFC on ESPN 16 Victory

Holly Holm is open to what, or whom, might be next for her following her main event victory over Irene Aldana, including...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Gets Specific On How He’ll Defeat Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov has never been afraid to be specific about his game plan heading into a fight, and that has not changed...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Explains Refusal To Fight Khamzat Chimaev

#5-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson currently has no plans to agree to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Khamzat Chimaev is without...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Provides Big Update On McGregor/Poirier Fight

UFC President Dana White says we are 'three-quarters of the way' to finalizing a rematch between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and Dustin...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube