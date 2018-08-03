UFC 25th Anniversary Presser Live Stream in Los Angeles

Fight fans are in for a treat as the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference will air live today (Aug. 3) at 4:30 p.m. ET.

UFC president Dana White will be in attendance as well as over a dozen fighters competing on future cards. Many are expecting big fight announcements including Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. While this has not been confirmed, fans are clamoring for it. Also with Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier confirmed for UFC 230, it’ll be interesting to see if either fighter is part of the presser.

Check out the official description of the press conference:

“UFC President Dana White, and more than a dozen fighters competing in upcoming events, will participate in a special press conference in celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary season on Friday, August 3rd at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The press conference kicks off at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET.”

You can watch the live stream above. If you miss it, don’t fret because the video can be replayed. Also, MMA News will keep you up to speed on the juicy details and quotes from the presser.

Who do you think will show up at today’s UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles?