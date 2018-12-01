Check Out Last-Minute UFC Adelaide Betting Odds

The last-minute UFC Adelaide betting odds are in.

Tonight (Dec. 1), UFC Adelaide will be held inside the Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia. In the main event, Junior dos Santos will do battle against Tai Tuivasa. In his last outing, dos Santos turned in a one-sided performance against Blagoy Ivanov. As for Tuivasa, he earned a unanimous decision victory over Andrei Arlvoski.

The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight heavyweight title holder Mauricio “Shogun” Rua go one-on-one with Tyson Pedro. Also on the card will be Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis, Jake Matthews vs. Anthony Rocco Martin and more. There will also be a slew of preliminary action, which ends with Yushin Okami vs. Alexey Kunchenko. The prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET, while the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Junior dos Santos (-140) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+130)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (+375) vs. Tyson Pedro (-420)

Mark Hunt (+120) vs. Justin Willis (-130)

Jake Matthews (-110) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (+100)

Suman Mokhtarian (+450) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (-525)

Paul Craig (+245) vs. Jim Crute (-265)

Prelims

Yushin Okami (+265) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (-295)

Wilson Reis (+120) vs. Ben Nguyen (-130)

Keita Nakamura (-160) vs. Salim Touahri (+150)

Elias Garcia (+315) vs. Kai Kara-France (-345)

Mizuto Hirota (+320) vs. Christos Giagos (-355)

Damir Ismagulov (-510) vs. Alex Gorgees (+440)

What do you think about the UFC Adelaide betting odds? Do you sense an upset or two on the horizon?