UFC Adelaide Highlights: Jim Crute Taps Paul Craig

Jim Crute was able to put together a nice finish over Paul Craig.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Adelaide event on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1. In the fight, Crute locked in a kimura to pull off the third round submission win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

No time wasted…Jimmy Crute gets the submission win with just 10 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/KybwTbKkqv — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Adelaide. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.