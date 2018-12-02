UFC Adelaide Highlights: Junior Dos Santos Overwhelms Tai Tuivasa

Junior Dos Santos stopped the young buck in the home country of Tai Tuivasa.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Adelaide event on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1. The former UFC heavyweight champion was able to drop him with a major league right hand then finished him on the ground with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

