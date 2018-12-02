UFC Adelaide Highlights: Kai Kara France Decisions Elias Garcia in Action-Packed Fight

Kai Kara France and Elias Garcia put on a heck of a performance in their fight at UFC Adelaide.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Adelaide event on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1. This fight had anything and everything that a fight fan was look for from the flyweights. In the end, France got the unanimous decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What a scramble as Garcia throws up the triangle, transitions to an armbar, but then Kara-France is able to escape! #UFCAdelaide pic.twitter.com/PlASxiXkDX — UFC (@ufc) December 2, 2018

