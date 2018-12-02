UFC Adelaide Highlights: Mauricio Rua Finishes Tyson Pedro

Mauricio Rua provided against Tyson Pedro that he can still get it done.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Adelaide event on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was able to score a TKO win in the third round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Adelaide. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.