UFC Adelaide Highlights: Sodiq Yusuff TKO’s Suman Mokhtarian

Sodiq Yusuff managed to pull off a nice TKO win over Suman Mokhtarian.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Adelaide event on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1. Early in the first round, Yusuff landed a series of strikes that crumbled his opponent to walk away with the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

After a flurry of punches, Sodiq Yusuff gets the TKO win. pic.twitter.com/DgDXaibMHT — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

