UFC Adelaide Highlights: Anthony Rocco Martin Submits Jake Matthews

It didn’t take Anthony Rocco Martin long to finish Jake Matthews.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Adelaide event on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1. Martin was able to score a d’arce choke win over his opponent in the early stages of the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

3rd win this year, we see you @TonyRoccoMartin! pic.twitter.com/PIFw8M2u06 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

