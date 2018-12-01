UFC Adelaide Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC Adelaide post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Dec. 1), former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will take on Tai Tuivasa in the main event. Plus, the co-main event will feature 205-pound action as former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua shares the Octagon with Tyson Pedro.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Adelaide card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Adelaide post-fight press conference ends.