Poster For UFC Adelaide Revealed (Photo)

The UFC will return to Adelaide, Australia on December 1st from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. The card will feature some of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) biggest Australian stars. In the main event, rising heavyweight prospect Tai Tuivasa gets his first main event nod, against ex-UFC heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos.

Also, longtime MMA fan-favorite Mark Hunt will co-headline opposite Justin Willis. Rising Australian 205-pound prospect Tyson Pedro will also fight on the main card. He takes on former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. The UFC has finally released the poster for their Adelaide card.

Check it out, along with the updated card for the event, here below:

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa

