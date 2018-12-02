UFC Adelaide Reebok Payouts: Yushin Okami Tops Everyone

UFC Adelaide is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) took place on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner. Tyson Pedro vs. Mauricio Rua in a light heavyweight served as the co-main event this show.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout, Tony Martin vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout. Also, Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout, and Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Junior Dos Santos: $15,000 def. Tai Tuivasa: $4,000

Mauricio Rua: $15,000 def. Tyson Pedro: $5,000

Justin Willis: $4,000 def. Mark Hunt: $15,000

Anthony Rocco Martin: $10,000 def.Jake Matthews: $10,000

Sodiq Yusuff: $3,500 def. Suman Mokhtarian: $3,500

Jim Crute: $3,500 def. Paul Craig: $4,000

Aleksei Kunchenko: $3,500 def. Yushin Okami: $20,000

Wilson Reis: $10,000 def. Ben Nguyen: $5,000

Keita Nakamura: $5,000 def. Salim Touahri: $3,500

Kai Kara-France: $3,500 def. Elias Garcia: $3,500

Christos Giagos: $4,000 def. Mizuto Hirota: $5,000

Damir Ismagulov: $3,500 def. Alex Gorgees: $3,500