UFC Adelaide Results: JDS vs. Tuivasa

UFC Adelaide goes down from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia tonight (Sat. December 1, 2018). In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will return to the Octagon. He’ll face rising heavyweight star Tai Tuivasa in front of his native Australian crowd.

Also, light heavyweight prospect Tyson Pedro will also compete in front of his fellow countrymen. He’ll face former UFC light heavyweight king Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. And, in potentially his last-ever fight in the UFC, Mark Hunt will step into the Octagon against Justin Willis. MMA News will be providing coverage of UFC Adelaide throughout the night. Follow along with us below, or on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Alexey Kunchenko vs. Yushin Okami

Alexey Kunchenko vs. Yushin Okami Flyweight: Ben Nguyen vs. Wilson Reis

Ben Nguyen vs. Wilson Reis Welterweight: Keita Nakamura def. Salim Touahri via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Keita Nakamura def. Salim Touahri via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28) Flyweight: Kai Kara France def. Elias Garcia via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Lightweight: Christos Giagos def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)

Christos Giagos def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28) Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov def. Alex Gorgees via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

**Keep refreshing for live results **