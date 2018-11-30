UFC Adelaide Weigh-in Results: Hunt & Willis Involved In Backstage Altercation

The UFC Adelaide weigh-in results are in.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 1), UFC Adelaide will take place inside the Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia. In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will clash with Tai Tuivasa. Tipping the scales at 255 pounds was dos Santos, while Tuivasa made weight at 262 pounds.

UFC Adelaide Weigh-in Results

They weren’t the only ones to make weight as everyone on the card hit their targets. That includes co-headliners Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Tyson Pedro. Rua weighed in at 206 pounds, while Pedro clocked in at 205 pounds.

Mark Hunt and Justin Willis had a heated staredown that escalated to the backstage area. Before their tense moment, they both tipped the scales. Hunt’s weight was 264 pounds, while Willis clocked in at 263.5 pounds.

Below you can see what transpired between Hunt and Willis that led to the backstage confrontation (via Submission Radio):

As for the rest of the main card fighters, Tony Martin hit the 170-pound mark for his welterweight bout. His opponent Jake Matthews was able to weigh in at 171 pounds. Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff is set with both men clocking in at 145 pounds. Paul Craig weighed in at 206 pounds for his bout with Jim Crute, who tipped the scales at 205 pounds.

Peep the full UFC Adelaide weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Junior dos Santos (255) vs. Tai Tuivasa (262)

Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (206)

Mark Hunt (264) vs. Justin Willis (263.5)

Tony Martin (170) vs. Jake Matthews (171)

Suman Mokhtarian (145) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Jim Crute (205)

Prelims (FS1)

Alexey Kunchenko (170) vs. Yushin Okami (170)

Ben Nguyen (125.5) vs. Wilson Reis (125.5)

Keita Nakamura (171) vs. Salim Touahri (171)

Kai Kara France (126) vs. Elias Garcia (124.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Christos Giagos (155) vs. Mizuto Hirota (156)

Alex Gorgees (156) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155)

Be sure to stick with MMA News tonight for live coverage of TUF 28 Finale and tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC Adelaide.