UFC Adelaide’s Anthony Rocco Martin Talks Name Change, Jake Matthews & Winning Big On Himself (Exclusive)

UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin doesn’t want to be known as Tony Martin anymore.

Perhaps all the changes for Martin over the last year including a new weight class, training in Florida at American Top Team has prompted this new persona. For Martin, he revealed the name just stuck and he’s running with it.

“Actually Anthony Rocco Martin is my real name, so it’s my full name. My middle name is actually Rocco. I think the Rocco will stand out a little bit more than Tony Martin. Tony Martin is kind of a generic name. My boxing coach starting calling me Rocco all the time it kind of stuck a little bit. Then Kayla [Harrison] and all them starting calling the Rocco. I think it will be a better sell to the public and fans.”

Martin (14-4) is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he finished Ryan LaFlare in the first round at UFC 229 last month. Not only was this the type of win that put the rest of the division on notice, but Martin also picked up a big payday outside the cage too. An underdog on the betting lines heading into the fights, the 28-year-old took advantage by betting on himself.

“12 to 15-thousand was the final number after the parlays,” Martin explained. “Every single one of the bets hits. It was kind of shocking, it seems like when you’re parlaying one of the fights screws you over. Obviously I had myself in all the parlays as well. It was a big win on the side as well.”

The American Top Team product now heads into enemy territory taking on Jake Matthews on Dec. 1. Much like his last fight, Martin is looking to earn another finish and inject new life into the welterweight division.

“Honestly I think [Matthews] is going to be tough in the beginning. He seems like that young kid they’re mentally tough until I smack them around a little bit. Then he realizes this isn’t a joke. I’m not all talk, I’m here to handle business. I’m going to take him out. I think the second or third round he’ll realize I’m a different animal. He’ll start diving in. I’ll start clipping him or submit him. The whole fight lines up for a finish. He’s going to come up after me, he’s an aggressive fighter. It’s going to be an exciting fight for the fans but I’m taking Jake Matthews out.”

UFC Fight Night 142 takes place at Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, South Australia on Dec. 1. The card is headlined by former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos facing Tai Tuivasa.