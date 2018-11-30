UFC Adelaide’s Mark Hunt Not Looking To Retire Any Time Soon

Mark Hunt will be bringing his UFC contract to a close this Saturday at UFC Adelaide when he takes on up-and-comer Justin Willis in front of native Australians, but that doesn’t mean we will be seeing the end of “The Super Samoan’s” fighting career any time soon. 14 years after beginning his professional MMA career, Mark Hunt still has more fights left in him, at least five more to be exact:

“Looking at trying to do some other things next year,” Hunt told MMAjunkie regarding life outside of the UFC. “I want to compete five more times, at least – because I still have the fire inside of me to do it – and go from there. We’ll see what happens.”

Mark Hunt may be at peace with the fact that his days in the UFC are coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean he does not acknowledge that there was much more for him to accomplish in the company:

“Of course I feel like there’s more to do,” Hunt said. “Half the guys I lost to are freaking cheaters. There’s so much more to do, but it’s not my call. I never got the opportunities. After Derrick Lewis, I got No. 7, No. 9, now I’ve got No. 13.

“F—k it, I’m not going to get another shot, and that’s the way it is. I’m done with it. I’m at peace with it.”

“I just wanted to complete my contract, and that’s basically the bottom line. I’m happy where I’m at. I’m at peace with everything, and things are good.”

Things are heating up ahead of the event. Earlier today, Hunt and Willis got into a backstage altercation following a tense staredown. UFC Adelaide will be headlined by Junior dos Santos taking on Tai Tuivasa in the other heavyweight bout on the card.

How will you remember Mark Hunt’s run in the UFC?