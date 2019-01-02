UFC Announces Kansas Debut, Updated 2019 Second Quarter Schedule

The UFC is set to make their debut in Kansas. The news was made official during this past weekend’s (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Their first-ever trip to “The Sunflower State” will be from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita on March 9, 2019. Tickets go on sale January 18th but no fights have been announced for the card as of this writing.

With the announcement, we now have an update on the second quarter of the UFC’s 2019 schedule. They will air on a variety of platforms, such as PPV, ESPN, and ESPN+. The updated schedule can be found below:

April 13th – UFC 236

April 20th – UFC on ESPN+

April 27th – UFC on ESPN

May 4th – UFC on ESPN+

May 11th – UFC 237

May 18th – UFC on ESPN+

June 1st – UFC on ESPN+

June 8th – UFC 238

June 22nd – UFC on ESPN+

June 29th – UFC on ESPN

The UFC is coming off a longtime broadcast deal with FOX. Now, they’ll be partnering up with ESPN, who recently paid $1.5 billion for the rights to broadcast the MMA promotional juggernaut’s events. The UFC will kick off their broadcast deal with ESPN on January 19th. UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his title against 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw. The show goes down from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What do you think about the UFC heading to Kansas this year?