Main Events For UFC Cards On May 13 & 16 Revealed

The UFC will return on May 9 with a star-studded card and will also hold events on May 13 and 16.

The promotion is looking to get back on schedule. So, they will hold three events in seven days and now the main events for May 13 and 16 have been announced.

According to MMAJunkie, on May 13, Anthony Smith will battle Glover Teixeira. They were expected to fight on April 25 at UFC Nebraska but will be bumped ahead a few weeks.

Smith enters this fight coming off a submission win over Alexander Gustafsson to return to the win column after losing to Jon Jones for the belt.

Teixeira, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak where he defeated Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson. The winner could very well be one win away from earning another crack at Jones.

On May 16, a heavyweight clash headlines the card as Alistair Overeem takes on Walt Harris according to MMAJunkie. Overeem and Harris were set to fight at UFC Portland on April 11 and at UFC DC back in December. But, Harris had to withdraw due to the kidnapping and death of his stepdaughter.

Overeem is coming off a fifth-round knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik with just seconds left. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Harris, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak where he beat Sergey Spivak and Alexey Oleynik by knockout. He also beat Andrei Arlovski at UFC 232. But, it was overturned to a no-contest due to him testing positive for a banned substance.