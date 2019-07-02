UFC Announces Press Conference For International Fight Week

A high-profile press conference has been announced for the UFC’s yearly International Fight Week.

Moments ago, the world’s MMA leader unveiled the news on Twitter that a press conference will take place this Friday (July 5, 2019) before the UFC 239 ceremonial weigh-in. The event will be free and open to the public:

Info about just who will be present at the presser or what it will entail is sparse as of now.

However, speculation is running wild that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will be at the event. Featherweight king Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar are also rumored to be at the presser ahead of their UFC 240 main event on July 27.

More speculation is running that the UFC will finally announce the return of UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Talk of his return has been swirling for months but nothing close to concrete has been unveiled as of yet.

More likely, however, is that the promotion announces their year-ending slate of pay-per-view cards. October’s rumored Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya could be affirmed for UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.

As Dana White is known to say, we’ll see what happens.

What will be revealed at the UFC’s impromptu International Fight Week press conference?