UFC Announces Return To Newark On Aug. 3

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making its way back to Newark, New Jersey.

The official Twitter account of the UFC revealed that the promotion is returning to Newark on Aug. 3. The UFC last held an event in New Jersey back in April 2018. Newark hasn’t played host to a UFC event since Jan. 2016. No bouts have been announced for the UFC’s return to Newark, which will be held inside the Prudential Center.

A light heavyweight clash between Anthony Johnson and Ryan Bader headlined the last UFC card in Newark. “Rumble” defeated Bader via first-round knockout. Fast forward to 2019 and Johnson is retired, while Bader holds the Bellator light heavyweight and heavyweight titles.

Newark used to be a hot spot for the UFC when mixed martial arts wasn’t legalized in New York. Since the ban was lifted, UFC has been busy making a mark in New York with UFC 205, UFC 208, UFC 223, UFC 230 and UFC on ESPN+ 1 as well as fight night cards upstate.

The Aug. 3 event will mark the UFC’s eighth trip to Newark. The poster indicates that UFC Newark’s main card will air live on ESPN. Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 28.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC Newark card. We’ll be bringing you news on matchups once they are announced.