UFC Announces Second Quarter Dates For 2019

The UFC has announced their second quarter dates for 2019, and which locations will be hosting the Octagon experience from April to July.

During their UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast over the weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019), the promotion announced their second quarter dates for 2019. UFC events in cities like Rochester, New York, Greenville, South Carolina, and Minneapolis, Minnesota have been announced. In regards to PPV, UFC 239 will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6th for International Fight Week.

Check out the full 2019 second quarter UFC schedule below:

Q2 📝 filled in! Where will we see YOU in the first half of 2019? #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/9VbQQvieBh — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2019

UFC 236: State Farm Arena in Atlanta – April 13th

State Farm Arena in Atlanta – April 13th UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia – April 20th

Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia – April 20th UFC Fight Night on ESPN: BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – April 27th

BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – April 27th UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario – May 4th

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario – May 4th UFC 237: Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – May 11th

Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – May 11th UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York – May 18th

Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York – May 18th UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden – June 1st

Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden – June 1st UFC 238: United Center in Chicago, Illinois – June 8th

United Center in Chicago, Illinois – June 8th UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina – June 22nd

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina – June 22nd UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota – June 29th

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota – June 29th UFC 239: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – July 6th

Will you be attending any of the UFC’s second quarter dates for 2019?