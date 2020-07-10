UFC Announces Venum As New Exclusive Outfitting Partner

The UFC will have Venum as its new outfitting partner starting in April of 2021.

For months now, it has been widely speculated that the UFC-Reebok deal is over at the end of the year and they would not renew. Many were pointing to the likes of Nike or Under Armor. But, on Friday morning, the Las Vegas-based promotion announced that Venum would be the new exclusive partner for Fight Kits and apparel.

“We’re pumped that VENUM will be joining us as our new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner,” said UFC President Dana White in a statement. “VENUM is an Iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes. Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM have the technical knowledge and experience that will produce world-class UFC Fight Kits and apparel. We’re looking forward to collaborating with them on this next evolution of UFC’s outfitting program.”

“Joining UFC as their official outfitting and apparel partner means a great deal to the VENUM team,” said Franck Dupuis, VENUM Founder and CEO. “VENUM is a brand that has grown alongside the sport of MMA as it has exploded in popularity around the world. We are both proud and grateful, as this agreement signifies the success of our journey over the past fifteen years. At VENUM, we are ecstatic to write the next chapter in our history.”

In the statement, the UFC says they will be adjusting the pay scale which will lead to more money for the fighters. How much more that will be is uncertain at this time.

Reebok will still be the official footwear provider for the UFC until the end of 2021.

“We appreciate the partnership with Reebok over the past six years,” White said. “It was a groundbreaking deal that elevated both of our brands. We’re pleased that Reebok will continue with us as the official footwear provider of UFC through 2021.”

UFC and Venum did not release a picture of what the Fight Kits will look like.