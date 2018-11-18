UFC Argentina Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Argentina bonuses and attendance have been released.

Last night (Nov. 17), UFC Argentina took place inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Headlining the card was a welterweight scrap between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny. “Gente Boa” earned a fourth-round knockout victory over Magny.

The co-main event saw a featherweight bout that ended in the third round. Ricardo Lamas went one-on-one with Darren Elkins. Lamas earned a TKO victory and Elkins’ signature comeback didn’t even come close this time. This was a pivotal win for Lamas, who was coming off the first two-fight skid of his professional mixed martial arts career.

The two men who took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses were Ponzinibbio and Johnny Walker. The newcomer Walker scooped up an extra $50,000 for his first-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree. Walker was fresh off Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Brazil.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Laureano Staropoli and Hector Aldana for their preliminary scrap. The two fought hard for three rounds, but it was the hometown favorite Staropoli who picked up a unanimous decision win. This was “Pepi’s” UFC debut. Meanwhile, Aldana now drops to 0-2 inside the Octagon.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,245 fans. A live gate number was not revealed. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Argentina. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?