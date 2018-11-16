UFC Argentina Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Nov. 16)

The UFC Argentina ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Nov. 17), UFC Argentina takes place inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio will do battle with Neil Magny. Both men tipped the scales in front of reporters this morning. They both hit the 171-pound mark. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC Argentina Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Featherweight co-headliners Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins will also be in attendance. Lamas is looking to recover from the first two-fight skid of his professional mixed martial arts career. As for Elkins, he recently had his six-fight winning streak snapped at the hands of Alex Volkanovski. Both men will be fighting to remain relevant in the 145-pound division.

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of UFC Argentina is the 205-pound scrap between Khalil Rountree and Johnny Walker. We’ve also got staredowns between Cezar Ferreira and Ian Heinisch, Guido Cannetti and Marlon Vera, Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho as well as fighters on the preliminary portion of the card.

The live stream of the UFC Argentina ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

When the UFC Argentina ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.