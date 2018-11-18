UFC Argentina Highlights: Alexandre Pantoja Taps Ulka Sasaki

Alexandre Pantoja excited the fight fans who tuned into watching this fight against Ulka Sasaki.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout on the preliminary portion of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1. After several fights going the distance, Pantoja was able to excite the crowd by scoring a rear-naked choke victory.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Submitting the submission master, we see you @Pantojamma. pic.twitter.com/k1xFcxCtgN — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

