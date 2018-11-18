UFC Argentina Highlights: Cynthia Calvillo Chokes Out Poliana Botelho

Cynthia Calvillo wanted and successfully did prove her doubters wrong against Poliana Botelho.

The two fighters met in a catchweight bout on the preliminary portion of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1. Calvillo made quick work out of Botelhoas she was able to secure about rear-naked choke victory in the first round with just 12 seconds left in the round. Calvillo missed weight on Friday but was able to regroup and get her hand raised.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"Cynthia Calvillo, welcome back." @cyn_calvillo gets the submission win in round one. pic.twitter.com/2FSn6jSnrZ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Argentina. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.