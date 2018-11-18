UFC Argentina Highlights: Johnny Walker Sleeps Khalil Rountree Jr.

Johnny Walker stunned Khalil Rountree Jr. in short fashion.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on the main card portion of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1. Walker was able to score a KO win over the UFC Veteran in the very first round of their fight. He has won 12 of his fights by knockout.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

With that performance, Johnny Walker just put the whole LHW division on notice! pic.twitter.com/xZkzwBfisN — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

