UFC Argentina Highlights: Marlon Vera Finishes Guido Cannetti

By
Randal Corp
-
0

Marlon Vera put on an impressive performance against Guido Cannetti.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on the preliminary portion of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1. Vera was able to land a pair of vicious knees in a Thai clinch that turned the tide. Afterward, Vera was able to get him down and secure a rear-naked choke in the second round. As a result, this marked the fourth straight submission finish of the night.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Argentina. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

