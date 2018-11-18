UFC Argentina Highlights: Michel Prazeres Submits Bartosz Fabinski

Michel Prazeres made short work out of Bartosz Fabinski.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on the preliminary portion of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1. In the very first round of the fight, Prazeres flattens Fabinski with a right to the jaw then made him tap out with a guillotine to end the fight.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

1 minute and 4 seconds was all it took for Michel Prazeres to get his 8th straight win! pic.twitter.com/KEvmUoKnbr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

