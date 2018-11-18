UFC Argentina Highlights: Ricardo Lamas TKO’s Darren Elkins

Ricardo Lamas ended up putting together a smashing victory over Darren Elkins.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on the main card portion of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1. The two longtime UFC stars went to battle with Lamas being able to score a TKO win over Elkins in the third round by ground and pound.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

My goodness, Ricardo Lamas 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ifOL2vCqz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

