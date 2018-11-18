UFC Argentina Highlights: Santiago Ponzinibbio Takes Out Neil Magny

Santiago Ponzinibbio got the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career in front of his home country.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout in the main event of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1. Ponzinibbio destroyed Magny with constant pressure, leg kicks, and jabs that all led to him getting his hand raised. The tenth-ranked fighter in the welterweight division beat the #8 ranked fighter in the weight class by fourth-round knockout after connecting with a sick straight right hand.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

