UFC Argentina Midweek Main Card Betting Odds

This Saturday night (Nov. 17), UFC Argentina will be held inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio will do battle against Neil Magny. Ponzinibbio will step inside the Octagon for the first time since Dec. 2017 after dealing with an injury. He’ll look to extend his winning streak to seven.

The co-main event will see former UFC featherweight title contender Ricardo Lamas go one-on-one with Darren Elkins. Lamas is on the first two-fight skid of his professional mixed martial arts career. He suffered a knockout loss to Josh Emmett followed by a split decision defeat at the hands of Mirsad Bektic. Elkins is trying to rebound after having his six-fight winning streak snapped by Alex Volkanovski.

Khalil Rountree will also be on the card. Rountree is coming off a stunning knockout victory over renowned kickboxer Gokhan Saki. He hopes to keep the momentum going against Johnny Walker.

Check out midweek odds for the main card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-330) vs. Neil Magny (+270)

Ricardo Lamas (-245) vs. Darren Elkins (+205)

Khalil Rountree (-260) vs. Johnny Walker (+220)

Ian Heinisch (-180) vs. Cezar Ferreira (+140)*

Marlon Vera (-325) vs. Guido Cannetti (+265)

Poliana Botelho (-145) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+125)

*- Opening odds are used for Ian Heinisch vs. Cezar Ferreira as midweek odds aren’t available for that bout.

