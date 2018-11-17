UFC Argentina Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC Argentina post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Nov. 17), Santiago Ponzinibbio will take on Neil Magny in the main event. Plus, the co-main event will feature 145-pound action as Ricardo Lamas shares the Octagon with Darren Elkins.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Argentina card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

