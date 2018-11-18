UFC Argentina Reebok Fighter Payouts: Ricardo Lamas Tops List

UFC Argentina is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Argentina (also known as UFC Fight Night 140) took place on November 17, 2018 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Santiago Ponzinibbio ($10,000) vs. Neil Magny ($15,000) in a welterweight bout headlined this event while Ricardo Lamas ($20,000) vs. Darren Elkins ($15,000) in a featherweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Khalil Rountree Jr. ($5,000) vs. Johnny Walker ($3,500) in a light heavyweight bout, Cezar Ferreira ($10,000) vs. Ian Heinisch ($3,500) in a middleweight bout, Guido Cannetti ($4,000) vs. Marlon Vera ($5,000) in a bantamweight bout, and Poliana Botelho ($3,500) vs. Cynthia Calvillo ($4,000) in a women’s strawweight bout.

The full UFC Argentina payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $10,000 def. Neil Magny: $15,000

Ricardo Lamas: $20,000 def. Darren Elkins: $15,000

Johnny Walker: $3,500 def. Khalil Rountree: $5,000

Ian Heinisch: $3,500 def. Cezar Ferreira: $10,000

Marlon Vera: $5,000 def. Guido Cannetti: $4,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $4,000 def. Poliana Botelho: $3,500

Michel Prazeres: $10,000 def. Bartosz Fabinski: $4,000

Alexandre Pantoja: $4,000 def. Ulka Sasaki: $5,000

Austin Arnett: $3,500 def. Humberto Bandenay: $3,500

Laureano Staropoli: $3,500 def. Hector Aldana: $3,500

Jesus Pinedo: $3,500 def. Devin Powell: $4,000

Nad Narimani: $3,500 def. Anderson dos Santos: $3,500