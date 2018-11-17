UFC Argentina Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio

Tonight (Sat. November 17, 2018) UFC Argentina goes down from the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires. In the main event, top-ranked welterweights Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio attempt to make a case for title contention. The co-main event of the night features a great featherweight match-up between Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins.

Also on the main card, light heavyweights Khalil Rountree Jr. and Johnny Walker will throw down. The event is full of great fights, and you can check out MMA News’ UFC Argentina results here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com throughout the night as well:

Main Card:

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

FS1 Prelims:

Welterweight: Michael Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Lightweight: Jesus Pinedo def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Nad Narimani def. Anderson dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

**MMA News’ live coverage of UFC Argentina will begin at 7 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**