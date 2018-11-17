UFC Argentina Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio

Tonight (Sat. November 17, 2018) UFC Argentina goes down from the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires. In the main event, top-ranked welterweights Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio attempt to make a case for title contention. The co-main event of the night features a great featherweight match-up between Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins.
Also on the main card, light heavyweights Khalil Rountree Jr. and Johnny Walker will throw down. The event is full of great fights, and you can check out MMA News’ UFC Argentina results here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com throughout the night as well:
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins
- Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Johnny Walker
- Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Ian Heinisch
- Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera
- Catchweight (118 pounds): Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Botelho
FS1 Prelims:
- Welterweight: Michael Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki
- Featherweight: Humberto Bandenay vs. Austin Arnett
- Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Hector Aldana
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Lightweight: Jesus Pinedo def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Featherweight: Nad Narimani def. Anderson dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
**MMA News’ live coverage of UFC Argentina will begin at 7 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**