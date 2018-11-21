UFC Argentina Draws Average Of 632,000 Viewers

Viewership numbers for UFC Argentina have been revealed.

The FOX Sports 1 broadcast drew an average of 632,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The main card peaked at 715,000 viewers for the strawweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho. The prelims, which also aired on FS1 took in a higher average than the main card with 707,000 viewers. The UFC Argentina card also nabbed 11,804 viewers through streaming. This card was held inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

UFC Argentina’s headliner was between two welterweights hoping to get closer to the top five. Santiago Ponzinibbio was the 10th ranked UFC welterweight, while Nagny sat at the eighth position. Magny found little success and was butchered on the feet thanks to leg kicks and a stinging jab. In the fourth round, Ponzinibbio landed the finishing blow for the knockout victory. Ponzinibbio has shot up to the seventh spot, while Magny falls to the 11th position.

Also on the main card was a featherweight clash between Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins. While Elkins is known for his comebacks, he couldn’t pull it off this time. In fact, it was Lamas who finished the fight in the third frame via TKO.

Johnny Walker pulled off a big win in his UFC debut. He took on Khalil Rountree, who was last seen in action against renowned kickboxer Gokhan Saki. Rountree stunned the mixed martial arts world when he knocked out Saki. Walker wasn’t fazed at all as he knocked out Rountree in the first round.

Did you expect the UFC Argentina viewership numbers that were revealed?