UFC Argentina Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

Tomorrow night, UFC Argentina (UFC Fight Night 140) will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, featuring Argentinian Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event against welterweight top-10 mainstay Neil Magny. In the co-main event, ranked featherweights Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins will square off. Some other fights to watch will feature six-year UFC veteran Cezar Ferreira taking on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series alum Ian Heinisch and knockout artist Khalil Rountree Jr. take on Johnny Walker.

The official weigh-ins for the event took place earlier today, and only one fighter, Cynthia Calvillo, missed weight, costing her 20% of her post, though the fight will go on.

You can find the full UFC Argentina weigh-in results and fight card below:

Main Card 10:00 PM ET (Fox Sports 1)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Ricardo Lamas (145.5) vs. Darren Elkins (145)

Khalil Rountree Jr. (204.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Cezar Ferreira (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185)

Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (118*) vs. Poliana Botelho (115.5)

Fox Sports 1 Prelims 8:00 PM ET

Michel Prazeres (170.5) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (170)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.5)

Humberto Bandenay (145.5) vs. Austin Arnett (145.5)

Laureano Staropoli (169) vs. Hector Aldana (169.5)

Fight Pass Prelims 7:00 PM ET

Devin Powell (155) vs. Jesus Pinedo (156)

Nad Narimani (145.5) vs. Anderson dos Santos (144.5)

What fight are you most looking forward to at UFC Argentina?