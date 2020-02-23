UFC Auckland Highlights: Brad Riddell Edges Out Magomed Mustafaev

Brad Riddell earned a decision win over Magomed Mustafaev

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The fight went the distance but it was a nice bout with a mixture of strikes and takedowns. In the first round, Riddell knocked down his opponent with a straight hand but couldn’t capitalize on it. Riddell earned the split decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

Riddell entered this fight on a four-fight winning streak with his promotional debut going down at the UFC 243 pay-per-view event where he picked up a decision win over Jamie Mullarkey.

Mustafaev was on a 12-fight winning streak until he got choked out by Kevin Lee in November 2016. After three years away from the sport, he returned with a TKO win over Rafael Fiziev in April 2019.

