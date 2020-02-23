UFC Auckland Highlights: Dan Hooker Outpoints Paul Felder

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker delivered in their main event spotlight.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The fight went the distance and it was all about striking. It was a close back and forth affair with both men having their moments. In the end, the judges gave the win to Hooker by split decision. Felder hinted that this might be his last fight after the bout.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Hooker ran through Al Iaquinta at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium to get a decision win. Before that, he beat

James Vick by scoring a knockout victory at the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN back in July. Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event.

As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he was riding a two-fight winning streak heading into this fight. In his previous fight, he scored a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event. Before that, he picked up a victory over James Vick in February. This saw him suffer a collapsed lung in the fight.

