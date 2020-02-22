UFC Auckland Highlights: Jalin Turner Smashes Josh Culibao

Jalin Turner smashed Josh Culibao

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

In the second round of the fight, Turner got back mount, flattened him out and landed a series of strikes until the referee stepped in.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

