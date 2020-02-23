UFC Auckland Highlights: Jimmy Crute Taps Michael Oleksiejczuk

Jimmy Crute vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk had an interesting fight.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the first round, Crute locked in the kimura submission for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Oleksiejczuk was 2-1 in his last three outings. He ripped off two straight wins over Vian Villante in February 2019 by TKO and then another KO win over Gadzhimurad Antigulov in April 2019. However, he then suffered a submission loss to Ovince St. Preux in September 2019.

Crute was on a 10-fight winning streak including two under the UFC banner before he accepted his previous fight. He lost to Misha Cirkunov in September 2019 by first-round submission.

