UFC Auckland Highlights: Marcos Rogerio de Lima Face Plants Ben Sosoli

Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima didn’t last long.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. The fight ended at 1:28 in the first round with Lima face planting Ben with a right hook.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HE'S GONE DOWN! 😱



🇧🇷 @Pezao011 ends it QUICK!



Action continues ➡️ LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/CRqKNlDYuC — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2020

The hands of @pezao011 sent Sosoli to the canvas facefirst 💥 #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/HJmHvVOpub — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 23, 2020

Rogerio de Lima entered this fight by going 2-3 in his previous five bouts. In his latest bout, he dropped a submission loss to Stefan Struve at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Sosoli earned a UFC contract after ripping off four straight wins. In his previous fights, it ended in a no contest against Dustin Joynson in August 2019 due to an eye poke then his fight against Greg Hardy in October 2019 was overturned by the MSAC due to Hardy using his inhaler in between rounds.

UFC Auckland Results: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Auckland. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.