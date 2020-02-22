UFC Auckland Highlights: Song Kenan KO’s Callan Potter

Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter ended early.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

In the first-round, Kenan scored aKO win after landing a series of strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Pinpoint precision in this finishing sequence from Song Kenan 🎯 #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/WInY7AUXuZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 22, 2020

POWER! POWER! POWER! 🤯



🇨🇳 Song Kenan brought it all out in NZ!



Watch #UFCAuckland ➡️ LIVE on E+ pic.twitter.com/d584VSsbM0 — UFC (@ufc) February 22, 2020

