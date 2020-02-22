UFC Auckland Highlights: Song Kenan KO’s Callan Potter

By
Andrew Ravens
-
Photo credit: UFC Twitter

Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter ended early. 

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

In the first-round, Kenan scored aKO win after landing a series of strikes. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

