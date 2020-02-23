UFC Auckland Highlights: Yan Xiaonan Bests Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Yan Xiaonan bested Karolina Kowalkiewicz

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Yan was lighting her up in the striking department. At some point in the first round, Karolina suffered a right eye injury that led to her trying to clinch and take the fight to the ground but was getting outclassed. Yan got the decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Xiaonan had an undefeated record under the UFC banner heading into this fight with four straight wins over the likes of Kallin Curran, Viviane Pereira, Syuri Kondo, and Angela Hill.

Kowalkiewicz entered this fight on a three-bout losing streak. She lost to Jessica Andrade by KO at UFC 228, Michelle Waterson by decision in March 2019 and Alexa Grasso at UFC 238 by decision.

