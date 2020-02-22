UFC Auckland Highlights: Zubaira Tukhugov Scores TKO Victory

By
Andrew Ravens
-
Photo credit: UFC Twitter

Zubaira Tukhugov picked up a TKO win over Kevin Aguilar. 

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. 

Tukhugov picked up the TKO win when he started it off with a lead left hand that hurt Kevin then pounced on him with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

UFC Auckland Results: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Auckland. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.