UFC Auckland Highlights: Zubaira Tukhugov Scores TKO Victory

Zubaira Tukhugov picked up a TKO win over Kevin Aguilar.
The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.
Tukhugov picked up the TKO win when he started it off with a lead left hand that hurt Kevin then pounced on him with strikes.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
UFC Auckland Results: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Auckland. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.