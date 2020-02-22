UFC Auckland Highlights: Zubaira Tukhugov Scores TKO Victory

Zubaira Tukhugov picked up a TKO win over Kevin Aguilar.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (February 22, 2020) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Tukhugov picked up the TKO win when he started it off with a lead left hand that hurt Kevin then pounced on him with strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Dropped twice with two left hooks 😤@ZubairaTukhugov earned the TKO at #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/ABLLmdGC51 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 22, 2020

RE-LENT-LESS! 😤



🇷🇺 @ZubairaTukhugov with the constant pressure!



Watch now ➡️ LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/JunVIGNyM8 — UFC (@ufc) February 22, 2020

Tukhugov drops him and end it in Round 1!! 👊👊 #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/wl8uv6pC6q — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 22, 2020

UFC Auckland Results: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Auckland. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.