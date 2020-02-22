UFC Auckland Results: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Check out MMA News' UFC Auckland results, featuring a main event meeting between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout to see who can move up the rankings.

UFC Auckland goes down tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout to see who can move up the rankings.

Hooker ran through Al Iaquinta at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium to get a decision win. Before that, he beat

James Vick by scoring a knockout victory at the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN back in July. Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event.

As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he was riding a two-fight winning streak heading into this fight. In his previous fight, he scored a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event. Before that, he picked up a victory over James Vick in February. This saw him suffer a collapsed lung in the fight.

The co-headliner will see Jimmy Crute vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk in a light heavyweight bout.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yao Xiaonan in a women’s strawweight bout, a heavyweight bout with Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, a lightweight showdown featuring Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell, and Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov in a featherweight contest rounds out the main card.

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Jimmy Crute vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yao Xiaonan

Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Auckland results below:

Quick UFC Auckland Results

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk

Women’s strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yao Xiaonan

Heavyweight bout: Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight bout: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Josh Culibao vs. Jalin Turner

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

Welterweight bout: Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Women’s flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson

**Keep refreshing for live results**