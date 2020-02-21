UFC Auckland Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, But One Fight Canceled

UFC Auckland weigh-ins have concluded and one fight has been canceled.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 22), UFC Auckland will take place inside the Spark Arena. In the main event, Paul Felder hit the scales at 155.5 while his opponent, Dan Hooker came in at 156. Both fighters are looking to extend their winning streak to three.

The co-main event pairs light heavyweight prospects against one another as Jimmy Crute (206) collides with Michal Oleksiejczuk (206).

All other fighters made weight, except one fight was canceled. On the prelims, Takashi Sato hit his mark but his opponent, Maki Pitolo failed to weigh-in as he fell ill and the commission canceled the fight. No replacement opponent could be found for Sato so UFC Auckland will go ahead with 12 fights.

The full UFC Auckland weigh-in results (via MMA Junkie):

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Paul Felder (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Jimmy Crute (206) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (257) vs. Ben Sosoli (264)

Magomed Mustafaev (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Kevin Aguilar (145) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Josh Culibao (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Emil Meek (171)

Song Kenan (171) vs. Callan Potter (170.5)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Tyson Nam (125)

Angela Hill (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115)

Maki Pitolo () vs. Takashi Sato (170)*

Priscila Cachoeira (156) vs. Shana Dobson (125.5)

* Pitolo vs. Sato was scratched from the card during the weigh-in window.