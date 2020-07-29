Wednesday, July 29, 2020

UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan Says Cody Garbrandt Is Running Away From Him

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Petr Yan
Petr Yan (Photo: Christian Petersen/Zuffa)

UFC bantamweight title holder Petr Yan believes Cody Garbrandt is purposely ducking him in favor of the 125-pound division.

Yan and Garbrandt have had some bad blood brewing. Back in Dec. 2019, the two fighters had to be separated backstage at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since that time, the two have traded barbs with Yan trying to make things personal by posting a pic with Garbrandt’s mentor Urijah Faber.

Petr Yan Claims Cody Garbrandt Is Running From Him

Garrbandt revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he plans to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight title. Yan responded to this by ripping “No Love” on his Twitter account.

“That moment when No Chin was walking to take a piss but ended peeing himself. You only bark but don’t bite and now you running away to flyweight division. Shut up while I will fight contenders who have balls to challenge me.”

Yan is coming off a fifth-round TKO victory over Jose Aldo to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. This is Yan’s first run with a UFC championship. The title became vacant once previous champion Henry Cejudo retired.

UFC president Dana White hasn’t committed to Yan’s first title challenger. While most thought Aljamain Sterling would be a shoo-in, he hasn’t been guaranteed the next title opportunity at 135 pounds. Sterling is coming off a quick submission victory over Cory Sandhagen. The win was an eye-opener as the general consensus was that the bout would be close.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
MMA

Khamzat Chimaev Says He Traveled To Ireland In Hopes Of Fighting Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev wanted to fight Conor McGregor badly enough that he traveled to Ireland. Chimaev has quickly received the...
Read more
MMA

Cody Garbrandt Says He’s Prepared To Challenge UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is eyeing gold in another weight class. Garbrandt had expressed interest in a...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Stipe Miocic Not Worried About Smaller Cage Ahead Of UFC 252

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he's been working to adjust to a smaller cage at UFC 252. Miocic...
Read more
MMA

Edmen Shahbazyan Explains How Seeing Ronda Rousey In Her Prime Helped Him

Edmen Shahbazyan has detailed how his current manager Ronda Rousey helped him mature in the MMA game. Shahbazyan was...
Read more
MMA

UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan Says Cody Garbrandt Is Running Away From Him

UFC bantamweight title holder Petr Yan believes Cody Garbrandt is purposely ducking him in favor of the 125-pound division.
Read more
MMA

Dan Hardy Not Satisfied With Herb Dean’s Response To Criticisms

UFC color commentator Dan Hardy doesn't believe referee Herb Dean is taking accountability for what many felt was a late stoppage at...
Read more
Interviews

Vicente Luque Believes He’ll Finish Randy Brown, Eyes Future Fight With Jorge Masvidal

Vicente Luque always wanted to make a quick turnaround following his win over Niko Price and he got just that.
Read more
MMA

Alex Volkanovski Doesn’t Understand Push For Third Max Holloway Bout

Alex Volkanovski is lost on why there is a constant push for him to fight Max Holloway a third time.
Read more
MMA

Ronda Rousey Heaps Praise On Edmen Shahbazyan Ahead Of UFC on ESPN+ 31

Ronda Rousey has known Edmen Shahbazyan since he was a teenager and she believes he is a special talent.
Read more
MMA

Khamzat Chimaev Says He Traveled To Ireland In Hopes Of Fighting Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev wanted to fight Conor McGregor badly enough that he traveled to Ireland. Chimaev has quickly received the...
Read more
MMA

Tony Ferguson Open To Bouts With Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier

Tony Ferguson isn't opposed to fighting Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier if it was for a number one contender spot.
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.
Read more
MMA

Cody Garbrandt Says He’s Prepared To Challenge UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is eyeing gold in another weight class. Garbrandt had expressed interest in a...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN 14 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

The UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on July 25 on Yas Island...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube