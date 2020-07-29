UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan Says Cody Garbrandt Is Running Away From Him

UFC bantamweight title holder Petr Yan believes Cody Garbrandt is purposely ducking him in favor of the 125-pound division.

Yan and Garbrandt have had some bad blood brewing. Back in Dec. 2019, the two fighters had to be separated backstage at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since that time, the two have traded barbs with Yan trying to make things personal by posting a pic with Garbrandt’s mentor Urijah Faber.

Petr Yan Claims Cody Garbrandt Is Running From Him

Garrbandt revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he plans to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight title. Yan responded to this by ripping “No Love” on his Twitter account.

That moment when No Chin was walking to take a piss but ended peeing himself. You only bark but don’t bite and now you running away to flyweight division. Shut up while I will fight contenders who have balls to challenge me. https://t.co/aV0YkKOJJw pic.twitter.com/yvp1ompIxq — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 29, 2020

Yan is coming off a fifth-round TKO victory over Jose Aldo to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. This is Yan’s first run with a UFC championship. The title became vacant once previous champion Henry Cejudo retired.

UFC president Dana White hasn’t committed to Yan’s first title challenger. While most thought Aljamain Sterling would be a shoo-in, he hasn’t been guaranteed the next title opportunity at 135 pounds. Sterling is coming off a quick submission victory over Cory Sandhagen. The win was an eye-opener as the general consensus was that the bout would be close.